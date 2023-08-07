SBI share price gains after Q1 results; here is why analysts see 24% to 32% more upside3 min read 07 Aug 2023, 11:11 AM IST
SBI share price gained as much as 1.13% in the early trade to ₹579.75 apiece on the BSE. However, SBI shares failed to hold gains and fell from the day’s high to trade nearly a percent lower.
Shares of State Bank of India (SBI), the state-run largest lender in the country, gained over a percent after the bank reported a near three-fold jump in its net profit for the quarter ended June 2023.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started