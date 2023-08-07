SBI delivered a mixed quarter with NII missing estimates, led by margin contraction, while higher treasury income drove earnings beat. Business growth remains modest in a seasonally weak quarter and the bank expects to gain healthy traction in the coming quarters. A higher mix of floating loans (MCLR), which could benefit further from re-pricing will continue to support the NII and overall earnings even as the deposit cost could increase, the brokerage firm said.

