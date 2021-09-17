SBI share price hits lifetime high. Should you accumulate?

Santosh Meena, Head of Research at Swastika Investmart Ltd said, "SBI hits its fresh all-time high along with Bank Nifty after recent developments of relief package for telecom and bad bank announcement. The overall outlook is very bullish for SBI as it is the strongest bank in the PSU space whereas it has better fundamentals compared to most of the private banks. It is trading at 1.5 P/B, which is very attractive as compared to big private banks like HDFC and Kotak Mahindra Bank. Investors are advised to stick with SBI in the PSU basket to create good wealth as the outlook is looking very bullish for this bank on the bank of significant improvement in asset quality, strong NII growth, and value unlocking through its subsidiaries."