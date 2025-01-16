SBI share price jumps after announcement of Q3 results 2025 date.

SBI stock gained for the third consecutive session today. The share price rallied over 2.15 per cent in the last five sessions.

Shares of the State Bank of India (SBI) rose by nearly 2 per cent during Thursday's trading session following the announcement of the date for releasing its quarterly financial results for the period ending December 31, 2024.

"We inform that a meeting of the Central Board of the Bank will be held on Thursday, 6th February 2025 at Mumbai, inter-alia, to consider the financial results of the Bank for the quarter ended 31.12.2024," the company said in the exchange filing.

Over the past year, the stock has gained 22.28 per cent, outperforming the Nifty, which rose by 8.08 per cent, and the Nifty Bank index, which gained 7.12 per cent.

SBI Q2 results highlights SBI reported a 27.92 per cent year-on-year YoY increase in net profit for the July-September 2024 quarter, surpassing expectations. This growth was fueled by a significant rise in non-interest income, such as earnings from treasury and foreign exchange activities.

The bank's net profit for Q2FY25 stood at ₹18,331 crore, up from ₹14,330 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

The bank reported an operating profit of ₹93,797 crore and a net profit of ₹61,076 crore for FY24. The target timeline for reaching a ₹1 trillion net profit is still being evaluated.

SBI's net interest income (NII), which is the difference between interest earned and paid, grew by 5.37 per cent year-on-year to ₹41,620 crore. However, it saw a modest increase of just 1.2 per cent compared to ₹41,125 crore in Q1FY25.

The cost of deposits for domestic operations rose to 5.03 per cent in Q2FY25, up from 4.65 per cent in Q2FY24 and 5 per cent in Q1FY25. Meanwhile, the yield on advances slightly increased to 8.87 per cent, from 8.86 per cent a year ago and 8.83 per cent in the previous quarter.

