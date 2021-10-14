SBI share price makes new lifetime peak. Good time to buy?

Speaking on the reason for rise in SBI share price; Avinash Gorakshkar, Head of Research at Profitmart Securities said, "SBI share price is surging on strong Q2FY22 results expectations. Investors are expecting overall retail credit growth to accelerate further in the run-up to the festive season, led by mortgages and home loan business. Since, SBI is an undisputed market leader in home loan business and real estate sector is witnessing rise in demand ahead of festival season, the largest commercial bank of India is expected to get benefit of this development in real estate sector."

