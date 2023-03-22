SBI share price may give up to 40% return in long term, says Motilal Oswal2 min read . Updated: 22 Mar 2023, 11:48 AM IST
SBI share price has been under base building mode after climbing to its life-time high of ₹629.55 apiece in December 2022
State Bank of India (SBI) share price has been in base building mode after climbing to its life-time high of ₹629.55 apiece on NSE in December 2022. SBI share price today is around ₹525 apiece, which is around 17 per cent lower from its record high and Motilal Oswal believes that fundamentals of the largest Indian commercial bank are strong enough and SBI shares are poised to come out of the base building mode and climb to a new peak in long term.
