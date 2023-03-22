SBI share price may give up to 40% return in long term, says Motilal Oswal

Expecting improvement in margins of SBI, the brokerage said, "The bank believes that there is an opportunity to pass on the MCLR hike which along with lagged re-pricing of deposits, which should boost margin in the coming quarters. Quality of advances remains fairly under control, with a constant moderation in asset quality ratios. Slippages have been under control and the bank does not expect any challenges. The initial target is to bring down the NPA and SMA books on a yearly basis. The GNPA ratio in the retail segment is 0.67%, while average LTV stands at ~55-60%, and thus the bank does not expect any challenges going ahead. The focus remains on keeping the credit cost at ~50bp."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}