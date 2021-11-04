SBI share price: Motilal Oswal revises target price higher after Q2 results

"SBI has reported a robust performance as it bravely fought off the COVID-19 impact and displayed remarkable resilience in asset quality performance. The bank has been reporting continued traction in earnings, led by controlled provisions. However, business trends remain modest, impacted by continued deleveraging by corporates. The bank has a healthy PCR of 70% and holds unutilized COVID-related provisions of ~INR62b. We maintain our estimates for FY23E/FY24E and project a RoA/RoE of 0.9%/15.7% for FY24E. SBI remains our conviction Buy in the sector. We are revising our TP to ₹675 (1.4x Sep’23E adjusted book value + ₹210 from subsidiaries).

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}