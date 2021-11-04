Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Markets / Stock Markets /  SBI share price: Motilal Oswal revises target price higher after Q2 results

SBI share price: Motilal Oswal revises target price higher after Q2 results

SBI share price: Motilal Oswal revised target price higher to 675
2 min read . 07:21 PM IST Livemint

  • SBI's net profit rose 66.7% to a record 7,627 crore

Domestic brokerage Motilal Oswal remains positive on SBI and has revised target share price higher after India's biggest lender reported second quarter results. SBI had on Wednesday posted a better-than-expected quarterly profit and forecast credit growth of about 10% for the fiscal year. The Mumbai-based lender's net profit rose 66.7% to a record 7,627 crore, helped by a writeback it had set aside for the account of distressed shadow lender DHFL, which was taken over by the Piramal Group.

Most large Indian banks have reported higher profits for the September quarter, buoyed by a rebound in credit demand. SBI's provisions for bad loans slid 52%, while the gross bad loan ratio, a measure of asset quality, slipped to 4.90% from 5.32% a quarter earlier. 

"SBI has reported a robust performance as it bravely fought off the COVID-19 impact and displayed remarkable resilience in asset quality performance. The bank has been reporting continued traction in earnings, led by controlled provisions. However, business trends remain modest, impacted by continued deleveraging by corporates. The bank has a healthy PCR of 70% and holds unutilized COVID-related provisions of ~INR62b. We maintain our estimates for FY23E/FY24E and project a RoA/RoE of 0.9%/15.7% for FY24E. SBI remains our conviction Buy in the sector. We are revising our TP to 675 (1.4x Sep’23E adjusted book value + 210 from subsidiaries).

SBI shares in the special Muhurat trading session traded 0.4% higher at 529.75.

Motilal Oswal said credit offtake should improve in coming quarters. “The bank is at an inflection point and expects loan growth to pick up. The Retail book grew at 16% CAGR over the past three years. Gold loans are being aggressively pushed through the YONO platform. The bank has disbursed 6000 crore worth of gold loans in 1HFY22," the brokerage said.

 

