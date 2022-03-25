SBI shares could rally nearly 40% as Motilal Oswal sees upside on the bank stock

“SBI remains well positioned to withstand MTM losses in its treasury portfolio as the rate environment hardens further. It has booked relatively lower treasury gains over prior years as bond yields stood benign and remains insulated to treasury losses till G-Sec yields do not surpass 6.9%. A conservative stance with respect to booking treasury gains ensured that the bank is better placed v/s peers in a rising rate environment while duration of the portfolio too has improved to 1.97 years in 3QFY22," the note stated.