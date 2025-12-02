Where will SBI share price be in the next three years?

Public sector bank State Bank of India (SBI) has delivered impressive returns to investors over the past five years.

If you had purchased 100 shares of SBI on 1 December 2020, at ₹248 per share, investing ₹24,800, their current value would have risen to ₹99,300.

This is a 32% compound annual growth rate over the five-year period. The returns will be higher if dividends earned during this time are considered. Long-term investors have benefited significantly as the bank has shown consistent growth across nearly all performance metrics.

In this article, we will examine the prospects for SBI's stock over the next three years. However, readers should note that this is not a recommendation on the stock in any form.

About SBI

State Bank of India (SBI), a Fortune 500 company, is an Indian multinational and public sector banking and financial services entity headquartered in Mumbai. With a rich legacy, SBI has established itself as the most trusted bank for generations of Indians.

As the largest banking and financial institution in India, SBI boasts an asset base exceeding ₹61 trillion. Catering to more than 500 million customers, its extensive network includes over 22,500 branches, 63,580 ATMs/ADWMs, and 82,900 business correspondent outlets.

The bank has successfully expanded its operations through various subsidiaries, such as SBI General Insurance, SBI Life Insurance, SBI Mutual Fund, and SBI Card. It also maintains a global presence with operations in 29 countries, managed through 241 offices.

Factors that will determine SBI’s growth in the next three years

The key factors that will determine the growth of SBI in the next three years include:

• Economic growth and loan expansion: India's GDP growth above 6% supports demand for banking and credit.

• Digital transformation: SBI's focus on digital banking, including upgrading platforms like YONO and collaborating with fintechs, will enhance customer reach, operational efficiency, and fee income growth.

• Asset quality and profitability: Improvement in asset quality, controlled credit costs, and disciplined risk management will sustain growth momentum despite pressures on net interest margins (NIM).

• Market expansion: Increased penetration in rural areas, along with international market expansion, will widen SBI's customer base and revenue sources.

• Regulatory and technological environment: Regulatory changes and adoption of technologies such as AI and blockchain will shape SBI's competitive positioning and operational efficiency.

• Strategic initiatives: SBI plans to diversify its product portfolio, expand physical branches, issue infrastructure bonds for priority sector projects, and focus on cost optimization and capital adequacy strengthening.

The strengths that can propel growth

SBI has several clear advantages that position it well to deliver solid returns and sustain growth. Let’s look at some of these.

Also Read | Ola’s woes multiply as gap with ICE peers widens after GST move

• Extensive branch and ATM network with over 22,000 branches and 65,000+ ATMs across India, providing unmatched reach especially in rural and semi-urban areas.

• Strong brand reputation and public goodwill built over more than two centuries, promoting trust and customer loyalty.

• High market share with about 23% by assets and 25% in total loans and deposits, giving SBI a dominant position in India's banking sector.

• Robust financial health with a solid capital base, resilient asset quality, and consistent profitability.

• Government support ensures stability, easier access to capital, and a favourable regulatory environment, reinforcing trust among stakeholders.

• Its digital banking platform YONO and ongoing investments in technology, which enhance customer experience.

• Diverse product portfolio that includes retail banking, corporate banking, asset management, insurance, and fintech collaborations.

• Strong risk management practices and operational efficiencies due to economies of scale.

• Global presence in 29 countries that has diversified its revenue and expanded its international footprint.

• Commitment to financial inclusion by serving underserved rural markets, microfinance, and customized banking solutions.

On the financial front, the bank has delivered very good performance in the last few years.

The net interest income (NII) has seen good growth, while NPAs have improved dramatically.

In fact, net NPAs, which were ₹3,681 crore in FY20, dropped to ₹1,966.7 crore by the end of FY25.

In Q2 FY26, SBI reported net interest income of ₹50,038.1 crore, a 6% increase year-on-year. The net profit was ₹2,1504.5 crore, an almost 8% increase on-year.

What to expect from SBI in the next three years?

In the next three years, SBI is expected to experience steady growth driven by India’s robust economic fundamentals.

The loan growth outlook is optimistic. The bank is targeting a 12-14% rise in FY26, as per a report in The Indian Express.

The bank’s digital initiatives, particularly the enhancement of its YONO platform and fintech collaborations, will assist in improving operational efficiency.

SBI is also expected to focus on improving asset quality and maintaining profitability despite pressures on net interest margins (NIM).

Its strategic emphasis on rural expansion, infrastructure financing, and international market presence will diversify revenue streams and support sustainable growth.

Challenges such as rising competition from private banks and global economic headwinds could impact short-term performance, but continued cost optimisation and strong capital adequacy should help mitigate these risks.

The stock has delivered strong returns over the past few years. It may be overly optimistic to expect similar high returns going forward, but the bank is expected to perform well over the long run.

Also Read | Adani's boost could make this one of the best years for rights issues

Investors should evaluate the company's fundamentals, corporate governance, and valuations of the stock as key factors when conducting due diligence before making investment decisions.

Happy Investing.

Disclaimer: This article is for information purposes only. It is not a stock recommendation and should not be treated as such.

This article is syndicated from Equitymaster.com