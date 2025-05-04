SBI share price: Should you buy this stock after Q4 results 2025?

State Bank of India (SBI) share price will remain in focus on Monday after the company posted its financial results for the quarter ending on March 31, 2025 on Saturday.

SBI share price closed 1.41 per cent up at ₹799.80 apiece on Friday, March 2. The stock has ascended over 4.22 per cent in over a month.

The PSU bank also announced a dividend of ₹15.90 per share in conjunction with its fourth-quarter results.

SBI Q4 results 2025 highlights India's largest public sector lender reported a 10 per cent year-on-year (YoY) decline in its net profit for the fourth quarter of FY25, falling to ₹18,642.59 crore from ₹20,698.35 crore in the same quarter last year.

In contrast, its net interest income (NII) rose by 2.7% year-on-year to ₹42,774.55 crore. Meanwhile, the Net Interest Margin (NIM) for the domestic portfolio declined by 32 basis points year-on-year, falling to 3.15% from 3.47% in Q4FY24.

On the operational side, the bank reported an operating profit of ₹31,286 crore in Q4FY25, reflecting an 8.83% rise compared to ₹28,748 crore in the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, loan loss provisions jumped 20.35% year-on-year to ₹3,964 crore, up from ₹3,294 crore in Q4FY24.

Regarding asset quality, SBI's gross NPA ratio stood at 1.82%, marking a year-on-year improvement of 42 basis points, while the net NPA ratio improved by 10 basis points YoY to 0.47%.

“SBI's strong performance, improving asset quality, and growing advances make it an attractive option. The bank's diversified business model, strong parentage, and government support provide a stable foundation for long-term investors. SBI's ability to maintain healthy profitability and asset quality will be crucial for its future performance,” said Seema Srivastava, Senior Research Analyst at SMC Global Securities.

SBI share price - Buy or sell? Srivastava further added that SBI's FY25 results indicate a strong banking franchise with growth potential, making it a good investment option for those looking at long-term horizons.

According to Anshul Jain, Head of Research at Lakshmishree Investment and Securities, SBI has broken out of a 59-day cup and handle pattern, with the breakout level at ₹790 now acting as key support.

“The current pullback to this neckline offers a strong buying opportunity, especially if bullish signals hold. Accumulation was evident in the base, supported by healthy volumes. If ₹790 sustains, the stock could retest or surpass its all-time highs. Both short- and long-term traders should watch for confirmation to ride the next leg up,” Jain said.

