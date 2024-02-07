SBI emerges as second PSU firm to surpass ₹6 lakh crore market cap; check stock price
State Bank of India (SBI) shares surged 3.80% to reach an all-time high of ₹675 apiece, pushing market capitalisation beyond ₹6 lakh crore. For Q3FY24, the bank reported a drop in the net profit, affected by higher wage provisions and soft other income.
Shares of State Bank of India (SBI), the nation's largest public sector bank, surged 3.80% to reach an all-time high of ₹675 apiece in today's intraday session. This propelled the bank's market capitalisation beyond ₹6 lakh crore, making it the second PSU company, following Life Insurance Corporation, to achieve this milestone.
