SBI share price target, earnings estimates raised by Jefferies. Updated: 21 Sep 2022, 09:33 AM IST
- Jefferies has raised earnings for State Bank of India (SBI) by 3-5% and target price to ₹700
Global brokerage Jefferies has raised earnings for State Bank of India (SBI) by 3-5% and target price (TP) to ₹700 to factor in better credit growth as it is well-placed to gain share in domestic credit & is seeing improved growth overseas. Even as net interest margin (NIMs) may be range-bound as the share of corporate credit rises, healthy credit growth & low credit costs will support earnings growth and ROA improvement, it added.