SBI share price target, earnings estimates raised by Jefferies

Bank may look to monetise part of stakes in listed subsidiaries like SBI Life Insurance (bank owns 56%) and SBI Cards (bank owns 69%). If SBI brings down the stake to 52%, then the value of stake sale can lift the capital adequacy ratio by 70-80bps. Bank may also look to list some unlisted franchises like SBI General and SBI AMC, so we see lower chances of that happening in the immediate term. Valuations, though, are attractive, with value discovery at card and insurance subsidiary, it said.