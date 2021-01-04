SBI share price target raised by Emkay, which sees 20% upside from current level

SBI share price target raised by Emkay, which sees 20% upside from current level1 min read . 02:15 PM IST
- Emkay has upgraded SBI's FY22/23 credit growth estimates to 10%/14% from 8%/12% earlier.
Domestic brokerage Emkay has upgraded its target price on SBI, saying that India's biggest lender is "well-positioned to ride the economic recovery and further consolidate market share." Reiterating its "buy" call, Emkay has a target of 12-month target of ₹340 on SBI shares, which is a 21% upside from current levels.
"Over the years, SBI has gained market share vs. other PSBs in credit and deposits given its unparalleled franchise network/outreach, better management pedigree with strategic focus on key business/profit drivers and disruptive pricing power," Emkay said.
"It has seen a deceleration in credit growth since past one year, with the latest reading being 6% yoy, mainly due to the slackness in corporate demand and the impact of Covid-19 on retail credit growth, which otherwise had been growing strong. However, after unlocking, retail growth is swiftly moving toward pre-Covid-19 levels, driven by home loans in which SBI has leadership position and auto loans where it has made deep inroads SBI via competitive pricing. The bank also expects a revival in corporate credit."
SBI shares have jumped about 50% in last three months, tracking gains in some banking stocks.
"Despite recent run up, when stripping off subs/investment value, SBI's valuation is undemanding at 0.5x Dec 22 estimated P/ABV (adjusted book value). SBI's long-standing and enviable liability profile, higher retail orientation among PSBs and expected sharp improvement in risk-adjusted returns given renewed focus on profitability while maintaining market dominance, call for a re-rating," Emkay said.
"We raise FY21-23E EPS by 3-15% on better growth/asset-quality expectations. The bank remains largely self-funded, supported by improving core profitability and value unlocking in subsidiaries that are steadily gaining market share in their respective business areas. As per management, the value accretion/unlocking in the subsidiaries should continue."
Key risks include treasury losses stemming from sharp rise in G-Sec yields, higher NPA formation in the corporate/SME book and slower growth, Emkay said.
