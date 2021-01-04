SBI share price target raised by Emkay, which sees 20% upside from current level

"It has seen a deceleration in credit growth since past one year, with the latest reading being 6% yoy, mainly due to the slackness in corporate demand and the impact of Covid-19 on retail credit growth, which otherwise had been growing strong. However, after unlocking, retail growth is swiftly moving toward pre-Covid-19 levels, driven by home loans in which SBI has leadership position and auto loans where it has made deep inroads SBI via competitive pricing. The bank also expects a revival in corporate credit."