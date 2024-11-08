State Bank of India (SBI) share price traded marginally higher on Friday ahead of its Q2 results today. The largest state-run lender SBI is set to announce its earnings for the second quarter of FY25 today, November 8. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

SBI is expected to report moderate growth in its September quarter earnings amid higher provisions. While the PSU bank’s asset quality is estimated to improve further, it may see a slight margin compression.

According to estimates by Axis Securities, SBI is likely to report net profit growth of around 12% at ₹16,074 crore for the quarter ended September 2024 from ₹14,330 crore in the year-ago quarter. However, on a sequential basis, net profit may fall 5.6%.

SBI’s Net Interest Income (NII) in Q2FY25 is estimated to rise nearly 5% year-on-year (YoY) to ₹41,427 crore. Net Interest Margin (NIM) is likely to witness marginal compression.

Opex ratios are likely to inch up marginally, quarter-on-quarter (QoQ), and Pre-Provisions Operating Profit (PPOP) growth is expected to be flat sequentially.

Kotak Institutional Equities expects SBI's operating profit to grow 10% YoY in Q2FY25 due to lower operating expenses growth, NIMs to normalise and treasury income to be lower.

“We are building 9% YoY NII growth on the back of 14% YoY loan growth. We are building NIM to decline ~10 bps QoQ, mostly led by slippages (PSL loans) and higher cost of funds. Lower staff costs (base year had several one-offs) have aided operating income growth," Kotak Equities said.

It expects slippages at ~1.5% of loans, lower than Q1FY25, as there is no seasonal stress from PSL.

Asset Quality SBI's asset quality is expected to remain stable on a sequential basis. The bank's Gross Non-Performing Assets (NPA) ratio in the July-September quarter is estimated to be 2.16% as against 2.21% in the previous quarter.

Net NPA ratio is estimated to be 0.55% in Q2FY25 as against 0.57% in Q1FY25.

SBI Share Price SBI share price has seen a decent upward trend this year. The PSU banking stock is up over 4% in one week and more than 9.5% in one month. SBI stock price has rallied over 33% year-to-date (YTD), outperforming the 10% rise on Sensex during the same period.

In the past one year, SBI share price has given more than 47% returns as against Sensex's 22% gain.

At 10:20 am, SBI shares were trading 0.12% lower at ₹858.25 apiece on the BSE.