SBI share price trades flat ahead of Q2 results: What to expect and how to trade the stock?

State Bank of India share price was trading flat on Tuesday, November 4, ahead of its announcement of second-quarter results. The banking stock fell by less than 1 per cent to ₹944.05 on the NSE on November 4.

The multibagger PSU stock has been trading in green in the near-term despite weak market sentiments. SBI stock has gained nearly 20 per cent in six months and 14 per cent in one year.

In fact, the PSU banking stock has more than doubled investors' money by soaring over 331 per cent in five years.

SBI Q2 results 2025 preview Several brokerages expects that SBI will post largely unchanged earnings growth for the September 2025 quarter, given the strong performance in the same period last year.

Axis Securities projects a year-on-year rise of 12 per cent in advances and 9 per cent in deposits for the bank.

However, the brokerage cautioned that margin pressures may impact overall performance, potentially leading to muted growth in net interest income (NII). SBI’s NII is estimated at ₹40,499 crore — a decline of 3 per cent YoY and 1.4 per cent QoQ.

“Margin pressures to be visible, dampening NII growth. Capex growth to be controlled; lower treasury gains would hurt PPOP growth. Credit costs to normalise, Slippages likely to be under control, no challenges visible on asset quality,” the brokerage firm said in a note.

Motilal Oswal Financial Services (MOFSL) analysts also anticipate a largely flat quarter for SBI. They estimate net interest income (NII) at ₹40,580 crore, down 2.5 per cent year-on-year, pre-provision operating profit (PPOP) at ₹26,940 crore, down 8 per cent year-on-year, and net profit at ₹16,730 crore, marking a 9 per cent decline year-on-year.

Loan growth is expected to be around 11.6 per cent year-on-year, while deposits may rise by 9 per cent. Asset quality is likely to remain stable, with the gross non-performing asset (GNPA) ratio unchanged at 1.8 per cent and the net NPA (NNPA) steady at 0.5 per cent.

SBI share price: Should you buy or sell? According to Anuj Gupta, Director, Ya Wealth Research & Advisory, the trend of SBI stock is positive as prices are forming higher top higher bottom formation. Volumes are also rising in this counter.

“Now it has strong support at 920 and than 890 levels, resistance at 970 and than 1000 levels. Now the further price momentum is depend on the upcoming results. Technically the trend of SBIN is looking positive,” Gupta said.

On the other hand, Anshul Jain, Head of Research at Lakshmishree, believes that the breakout structure remains robust, and both the cup and handle as well as the fresh ATH breakout indicate a target of 1000, which looks achievable in the coming sessions.

“Momentum indicators are aligned positively, suggesting sustained bullish strength. Any positive earnings surprise could further accelerate the move, taking the stock toward 1050 levels. The overall setup reflects strong institutional participation and continuation of the prevailing uptrend,” Jain said.