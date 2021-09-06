SBI share price: Why analysts see more upside despite over 100% rise in a year

SBI’s earnings in FY21 have been more than the sum of what it did in the preceding five years (FY16-20). "Its FY22E earnings will be close to the sum of the past six years (FY16-21). It appears well positioned to report strong uptick in earnings, led by normalization in credit cost. This, along with expected uptick in core operating performance, will further propel earnings growth," Motilal Oswal note added. The brokerage has maintained its Buy recommendation on the PSU stock with a target price of ₹600 per share.