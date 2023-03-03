SBI share price zooms as three year lock-in in Yes Bank ends next week5 min read . Updated: 03 Mar 2023, 12:05 PM IST
- SBI share price today opened higher and went on to hit intraday high of ₹564.30 apiece on NSE, logging 6 per cent rise during Friday morning deals
Stock market today: State Bank of India or SBI share price has been in uptrend since early morning deals on Friday. SBI share price today opened upside and went on to hit intraday high of ₹564.30 on NSE, logging around 6 per cent rise within few minutes of stock market's opening of the weekend session. However, profit booking soon triggered in the stock and shares of largest commercial bank of India came down at around ₹555 apiece levels by the end of an hour of trade during Friday deals.
