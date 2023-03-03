SBI share price zooms as three year lock-in in Yes Bank ends next week

Speaking on the reason for rise in SBI share price today, Avinash Gorakshkar, Head of Research at Profitmart Securities said, "SBI share are rising as market is buzz about SBI trimming stake in Yes Bank once its three year lock-in ends on Monday next week. This had led to fall in Yes Bank share price today as well. However, in my opinion, SBI took over Yes Bank to bring it out of the debt crisis and in last three years, situation of the Yes Bank has improved but it still not out of the crisis. Secondly, there are various other stakeholders involved in the decision to book profit in Yes Bank or offload stake in Yes Bank. So, I am expecting little impact on Yes Bank and SBI's health even when the three years lock-in ends on Monday."

