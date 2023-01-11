“Moreover, most PSBs are losing market share in loans/deposits/payments and their asset quality performance during Covid does not indicate structural improvement in under-writing capabilities. That said, higher liquidity buffers and a floating rate loan book should benefit PSBs in the short term in maintaining loan growth/NIMs. Also, a benign asset quality cycle should keep credit costs low. Combining short-term earnings drivers and structural strength of the franchise, State Bank of India (SBI), Bank of Baroda (BOB) and Bank of India (BOI) are better placed PSBs," the note stated.