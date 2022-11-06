SBI shares: Analysts suggest buying with target price of 700 after strong Q2

State Bank of India (SBI) will be in focus on stock exchanges this week after garnering a highest ever quarterly net profit of ₹13,265 crore during Q2FY23 rising by 73.93% yoy. Its net interest income witnessed robust growth, while margins expanded further. Advances and deposits logged healthy performance, while the asset quality of the bank is improving in Q2. Overall, earnings momentum accelerated further in the quarter. On the back of a strong quarter, Motilal Oswal analysts have suggested buying in SBI stock for a target price of ₹700 per share going forward.

