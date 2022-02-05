SBI shares at 52-week high. Experts predict more rise after strong Q3 results

According to stock market experts, SBI share price may go up to ₹600 per share levels in immediate short term whereas in short to medium term, it may go up to ₹650 per share levels. They said that SBI has no liquidity problem and after the infrastructure-oriented budget, PSU banks are expected to get benefit of the liquidity demand rising in the infrastructure sector. As SBI is leading lender in India, it is expected to get maximum benefit of this demand and hence its business volume is expected to grow further in upcoming quarters. They advised investors to add this stock in one's portfolio and hold for short to medium term.