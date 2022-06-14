SBI shares: Brokerages see up to 50% upside in the stock

SBI reached a 52-week high of ₹549 on February 7, 2022, and a 52-week low of ₹400.50 on June 21, 2021, indicating that the stock is presently trading 18.50% below its 52-week high and 11.73% near its 52-week low.
The shares of State Bank of India (SBI) are currently at an upside gap of 0.31% at a level of ₹447 per share. SBI reached a 52-week high of ₹549 on February 7, 2022, and a 52-week low of ₹400.50 on June 21, 2021, indicating that the stock is presently trading 18.50% below its 52-week high and 11.73% near its 52-week low. The latest RSI level for State Bank of India (SBIN) is 36.30, indicating that the stock is neither overbought nor oversold. Different brokerage companies are also bullish on the shares of SBI, having Motilal Oswal has set a target price of ₹600 which implies a potential upside of 35% from the current level and ICICI Securities has set a target price of ₹673 which indicates an upside potential of 50% from the current share price.
According to Motilal Oswal, State Bank of India (SBIN)’s annual report highlights the strong progress that the bank is making in fortifying its balance sheet and restoring RoEs back to the longterm average of 15%. The focus remains on building a superior loan book, while maintaining strong underwriting as evident in its lower stressed assets and high PCR.
Motilal Oswal has said in a note that SBI’s “Corporate segment reported ~5x YoY jump in PBT to INR270b, underscoring the structural improvement in corporate business. The segment thus contributed ~51% of total profits in FY22 v/s 17% in FY21. Retail PBT grew 33% YoY in FY22 v/s 48% YoY decline in FY21, adversely affected by pandemic-induced provisions."
On the digital front, YONO continued to set new records with ~112m downloads and ~48m registered users, along with average daily logins of ~16.6m as of FY22. SBIN sanctioned 1.14m digital loans worth INR211b in FY22 and overall, 36% of its retail asset accounts and 63% of SA accounts were opened through YONO in FY22, said the brokerage.
“SBIN has delivered a strong FY22 propelled by steady business / revenue growth and controlled provisions. Management expects the momentum to remain healthy as utilization levels improve, while Retail growth is likely to remain steady. A higher mix of floating loans and CASA mix will support margin in a rising interest rate environment. Asset quality performance has been strong and the outlook remains healthy as restructured book remains in control at 1.1%, while the SMA pool has declined further to 13bp of loans. We conservatively estimate credit cost to moderate to 0.9%, enabling 28% earnings CAGR over FY22-24. We thus expect SBIN to deliver an RoA/RoE of 0.9%/16.7% in FY24, respectively. SBIN remains our top BUY in the sector with a TP of INR600 (premised on 1.2x FY24E ABV + INR195 from subsidiaries)," Motilal Oswal has said in a note.
On the other hand, ICICI Securities has said in its report that “From ‘Enterprising bank, enduring enterprise’ in FY20 to ‘Resilience, People, Technology’ (as pillars of future growth) in FY21, State Bank of India’s (SBI) FY22 annual report is themed ‘Setting new standard in banking excellence’ focusing on productivity, adaptability, sustainability and inclusivity."
SBI has reported ~468mn depositors, 142mn financial inclusion accounts (BC channel), 14.2mn farmers served, 4.5mn home loan customers, 35%-plus market share (amongst banks) in home loans, 27.6% share in debit card spends, 15.2% market share in POS, 95.5% share of transactions in alternate channels, >48mn YONO registered users, Rs55trn government business turnover, 17.9mn salary savings accounts, 9.8mn new regular savings account rolled out in FY22, etc, said ICICI Securities.
“SBI exited FY22 with 13.9% RoE and 0.67% RoA aided by growth build-up, GNPAs at a decadal low, slippages at <1%, credit cost at 55bps and steady margin profile. Improved visibility on asset quality with ‘new normal’ credit cost of 1%, credit growth of 13%/15% for FY23E/FY24E, asset resolution and stable NIMs will drive RoE to >16% by FY23E/FY24E and valuations to 1.5x Sep’23E book. Maintain BUY with an unchanged target price of Rs673," claimed ICICI Securities.
The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.