SBI shares: Brokerages see up to 50% upside in the stock

The shares of State Bank of India (SBI) are currently at an upside gap of 0.31% at a level of ₹447 per share. SBI reached a 52-week high of ₹549 on February 7, 2022, and a 52-week low of ₹400.50 on June 21, 2021, indicating that the stock is presently trading 18.50% below its 52-week high and 11.73% near its 52-week low. The latest RSI level for State Bank of India (SBIN) is 36.30, indicating that the stock is neither overbought nor oversold. Different brokerage companies are also bullish on the shares of SBI, having Motilal Oswal has set a target price of ₹600 which implies a potential upside of 35% from the current level and ICICI Securities has set a target price of ₹673 which indicates an upside potential of 50% from the current share price.

