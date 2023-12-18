SBI shares extend gains for second day, hit new all-time high; should you buy?
SBI shares have yielded a return of 6.33% in CY23 so far, falling short when compared to the Nifty Bank index which has delivered an 11.66% gain during the same period.
Shares of State Bank of India (SBI), the country's largest lender, rose for the second consecutive session in today's trade, reaching a new all-time high of ₹655.6 apiece, surpassing its previous record high of ₹650. The stock has experienced a notable uptrend this month, registering a gain of 15.45%, snapping a two-month declining trend.
