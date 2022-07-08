SBI shares give breakout. What's driving this banking stock — explained

On what is fueling SBI share price rally, Avinash Gorakshkar, Head of Research at Profitmart Securities said, "SBI is expected to report strong credit growth in current fiscal and its subsidiary businesses like cards, insurance, gold loan, etc. have done well in recent quarter and this momentum is expected to further continue. In fact, SBI's gold loan has crossed ₹1 lakh crore AUM, which is a big number from a public sector bank's perspective." However, Avinash Gorakshkar said that some treasury loss is expected to Indian public sector bank in Q1FY23 and SBI won't remain insulated from it. In that case, there can be some softness expected in the stock on every rise. But, he maintained that overall sentiment for SBI shares is bullish in medium to long term.

