SBI shares locked at 3% upper circuit to hit 52-week high after SC ruling on electoral bonds; do you own?
The top court said that the SBI would be submitting details of political parties that received contributions through electoral bonds since April 12, 2019, to date to the Election Commission.
SBI Share Price Today: Shares of State Bank of India (SBI) were locked at three per cent upper circuit to hit a fresh 52-week high mark of ₹763.90 apiece on the BSE after the Supreme Court (SC) ordered the state-owned lender to disclose details of electoral bonds encashed by the political parties, including date and denomination.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started