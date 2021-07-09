Multibagger stocks 2021: SBI shares are one of the multibagger stocks in 2021. According to the SBI share price history, SBI stock price has soared 113 per cent in the last one year while the PSU bank stock price shot up to the tune of 50 per cent in the last six month. However, in the last one month, SBI share price has remained sideways and dipped around 2 per cent. According to experts, this is because of the profit-booking after huge gains and positional investors have a good opportunity to buy at this level for target up to ₹530 in one year.

Speaking on the SBI share price traders target for immediate short-term Mudit Goel, Senior Research Analyst at SMC Global Securities said, "Recently, SBI share price has made a breakout at ₹420 to 428 mark and it is still oscillating around this level. One can buy at current levels for the one month target of ₹470 maintaining stop loss at ₹408."

For positional investors Ravi Singhal, Vice Chairman at GCL Securities said, "This sideways trend in SBI Share price should be seen as buying opportunity but one should buy at ₹400 levels for the medium-term target up to ₹477 maintaining stop loss at ₹377. There is minor hurdle for SBI stock at ₹444 but once it breaches this hurdle it will soon hit ₹477 target. So, those who can hold the counter for at least 3 months is advised to hold the banking counter for ₹377 target other one can book profit at around ₹444 levels."

Motilal Oswal equity research team has given SBI share price target of ₹4530 for one year time-horizon.

SBI fundamentals

SBI has reported Consolidate Total Income of ₹1,03,430.64 crore for January to March 2021 quarter, which is around 4.63 per cent higher from its last quarter Total Income of ₹97,182.15 crore and 9.78 per cent higher from Q4FY2020. SBI reported PAT (Profit After Tax) of ₹6125.52 crore in Q4FY2021.

