SBI shares post their biggest gain in about 3 months
- SBI reported a record profit of ₹14,488 crore for last year
- The bank's gross bad loans as a percentage of total loans improved in March quarter
Shares of State Bank of India or SBI today surged 8% - their biggest gain in about 3 months - after India's biggest lender reported a more than four-fold jump in quarterly profit. Net income profit climbed to ₹3,581 crore, lifted by a a stake sale in its credit card unit and improving asset quality, sending shares of the country's largest lender as much as 9% in intra-day trade.
SBI said March quarter profits included a one-time gain of ₹2,731 crore from a stake sale in SBI Cards.
The market has given thumbs-up to the SBI result, said Vishal Wagh, research head at Bonanza Portfolio.
The bank's gross bad loans as a percentage of total loans improved to 6.15% from 6.94% in the prior quarter. Net NPA ratio also improved to 2.23%, down 42 bps QoQ.
SBI, which had reported a record profit of ₹14,488 crore for last year, is now expected to see muted loan growth. Chairman Rajnish Kumar said in a conference call it will likely be around 7.5% in the financial year ended 2021, down from an earlier budgeted growth of 12%.
Its net interest income slipped 0.8% to ₹22,767 crore, while net interest margin, a key measure of profitability, fell to 2.94% from 3.02% last year.
SBI set aside ₹13,500 crore in provisions, down from ₹16,500 crore.
The drop in provisions came even as Indian banks face a spike in bad loans as an extended lockdown on the economy shutters businesses and leaves millions jobless. (With Agency Inputs)
