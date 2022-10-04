SBI shares: Prabhudas Lilladher raises target price, sees new high2 min read . Updated: 04 Oct 2022, 12:52 PM IST
- The brokerage house has maintained its Buy rating on SBI shares and raised its target price
Brokerage and research firm Prabhudas Lilladher recently interacted with the State Bank of India's (SBI) management to understand credit outlook, changes in credit appraisal, asset quality view and opex trajectory. The bank is optimistic on loan growth, as improving economic activity and tight liquidity may support its credit offtake, it said in a note.