SBI shares: Prabhudas Lilladher raises target price, sees new high

SBI's asset quality may remain under control and target is to keep credit costs below 1% and while the brokerage house has slightly tweaked its estimates, it expect a core PAT (profit after tax) CAGR (compound annual growth rate) of 20% over FY22-25E. It has maintained its Buy rating on SBI shares and raised its target price to ₹650 apiece from ₹620. The PSU bank stock is currently hovering around its all-time high level of ₹578 on the BSE.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}