SBI shares rally on proposal to raise $2 bn via unsecured notes in FY24. What should investors do?1 min read . Updated: 11 Apr 2023, 02:57 PM IST
- The $2 billion fundraising will be done through the issuance of senior unsecured notes in US Dollars or any other convertible foreign currency during the Financial Year 2023-24.
Public sector lender, State Bank of India (SBI) gained momentum on Tuesday after the bank announced its plan to raise a whopping $2 billion through senior unsecured notes in FY24. The lender's board members will meet on April 18 to discuss and consider the same. Brokerage Prabhudas Lilladher is positive on the stock.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×