Public sector lender, State Bank of India (SBI) gained momentum on Tuesday after the bank announced its plan to raise a whopping $2 billion through senior unsecured notes in FY24. The lender's board members will meet on April 18 to discuss and consider the same. Brokerage Prabhudas Lilladher is positive on the stock.

At the time of writing, SBI shares traded at ₹532.85 apiece up by ₹6.55 or 1.24% on BSE. The stock was near the day's high of ₹535.50 apiece. Overall, on the day, the stock rallied over 1.7%.

Its market cap is over ₹4,75,369.45 crore at the current market price, gaining by ₹5,667.12 crore from the previous day's print of nearly ₹4,69,702.33 crore.

On Monday, SBI announced that the Executive Committee of the Central Board is scheduled to have a meeting on 18th April 2023 --- to examine the status and decide on long-term fundraising of up to $ 2 billion.

The $2 billion fundraising will be done through the issuance of senior unsecured notes in US Dollars or any other convertible foreign currency during the Financial Year 2023-24.

The board will consider whether to raise $2 billion either in single or multiple tranches. Also whether it should be a public offer or private placement.

On the stock price, Vaishali Parekh, Vice President - Technical Research, Prabhudas Lilladher said, "The stock has made a double bottom formation like pattern in the daily chart and has recovered substantially from thereon and is on the rise."

Parekh added, "We anticipate further momentum in this stock to scale still higher targets and with also the RSI indicator reversing its trend signaling a buy, it has maintained a positive bias. We recommend this stock for a buy for an upside target 590 of keeping a stop loss of 510."

