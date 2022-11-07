SBI shares rally to record high on upbeat Q2; strong upside seen further2 min read . Updated: 07 Nov 2022, 09:51 AM IST
- State Bank of India (SBI) shares surged nearly 4% to ₹622 apiece on the BSE in Monday's opening deals
Shares of State Bank of India (SBI) surged nearly 4% to record high of ₹622 apiece on the BSE in Monday's opening deals after the lender reported a strong earnings by witnessing the highest-ever quarterly profit at ₹13,265 crore, up 74 % year-on-year (YoY), for the September quarter of FY23, buoyed by robust loan sales, higher interest income and lower provisions.