SBI shares rally to record high on upbeat Q2; strong upside seen further

"At our new target price of ₹715 (up from ₹595), we are upgrading SBI to ‘BUY’ from ‘HOLD’. We expect the stock to re-rate driven by margin expansion, strong loan growth and low credit cost sustaining over the next few quarters. We expect an RoA of 0.9% and an RoE of 15% in FY24E even after factoring in the new wage bill. We expect SBI to raise fresh equity in next 12 months," said brokerage Edelweiss.