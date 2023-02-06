SBI shares: Should you buy the bank stock after record profit in Q3?

"Bank reported beat on all parameters driven by strong NIM expansion, traction in credit growth, better treasury performance (MTM reversal) and superior credit behaviour. The redemption of investment amounting to ₹3.2 trillion would support loan growth of +17% with deposit growth of ~9-10% in FY23. We believe SBI to benefit from traction in credit growth and improving CD ratio. We maintain our positive stance on the bank given strong business movement and tailwind on NIMs," said PhillipCapital with Buy rating on the bank stock and a target price of ₹730 per share.