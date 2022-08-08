SBI shares: Why brokerages are bullish on the bank stock despite Q1 miss

“SBI has delivered a modest 1QFY23, dragged by higher MTM losses of INR65.5b and a slight decline in margin. However, strong control on OPEX enabled a 14% YoY growth in core PPOP. Loan growth was strong, and the bank expects to sustain the momentum with Retail being the torch bearer. Stability in the rate environment is averting any further MTM losses. The high mix of floating loans, which will benefit from a re-pricing of loans, will support NII and the overall earnings trajectory in coming quarters," said brokerage house Motilal Oswal.

