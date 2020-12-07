SBI shares surge 10% in 3 days amid strong gains in PSU bank stocks

Shares of SBI today rose as much as 3% today to ₹271.40 as they extended gains to 10% in three days. The gains come amid a strong rally in PSU banking stocks in recent days. The PSU banking index was up about 2% today in afternoon trade.

SBI will accelerate retail loans and expects most lenders to post stronger-than-anticipated earnings as the economy revives faster than expected, according to Chairman Dinesh Khara.

“The banks were expecting worse, so they strengthened risk management significantly," Khara, who took charge as head of the country’s largest lender in October, said in an interview with Bloomberg Television on Monday. “That’s why we are expected to see much better results than at the beginning of the pandemic."

SBI’s bad loan ratio fell to 5.28% at the end of September from 5.44% three months earlier.

Within PSU banking stocks, JM Financial is positive on SBI. "We like SBI given that its incremental NPL formation is likely to be manageable and that subsidiaries continue to be large value creators; thus, we believe the core bank remains undervalued," the brokerage said in a note.

The brokerage maintains "Buy" on SBI shares with a target price of ₹300.

"We believe that our thesis of SBI stock price tracking domestic economic trajectory continues to play out. SBI’s stress levels are much lower than feared (collection efficiency ex-agri at 97% in Sep’20) and incremental NPL formation is likely to be manageable. Given lower-than previously-anticipated stress, our estimates now build in higher margins and lower credit costs in FY21-22E. SBI’s liability franchise remains unparalleled (CASA ratio of 45.4%) and recent deposit rate cuts cushioned NIMs against downward pressures due to excess liquidity," the brokerage said.





Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.