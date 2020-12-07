SBI shares surge 10% in 3 days amid strong gains in PSU bank stocks

"We believe that our thesis of SBI stock price tracking domestic economic trajectory continues to play out. SBI’s stress levels are much lower than feared (collection efficiency ex-agri at 97% in Sep’20) and incremental NPL formation is likely to be manageable. Given lower-than previously-anticipated stress, our estimates now build in higher margins and lower credit costs in FY21-22E. SBI’s liability franchise remains unparalleled (CASA ratio of 45.4%) and recent deposit rate cuts cushioned NIMs against downward pressures due to excess liquidity," the brokerage said.