SBI shares surge post strong Q3 results. What should investors do?

The bank's gross non-performing assets (GNPA) ratio reduced to 4.50% whereas Net NPA ratio stood at 1.34%. Its total provisions declined to ₹10,090 crore from ₹12,137 crore in the year-ago period, as per the presentation uploaded on the exchanges. During the quarter, the bank made an additional provision of ₹1,700 crore as a prudent measure, SBI Chairman Dinesh Khara said.