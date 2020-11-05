SBI shares surge today on stronger credit growth forecast after earnings beat

State Bank of India (SBIN) reported a decent quarter, with healthy NII growth, led by margin expansion, and retail credit growth recovering to pre-COVID levels. On the asset quality front, potential slippages (without the SC order) increased to INR171b, led by the Agri and SME segments. Management indicated total restructuring of INR200b (~0.9% of loans) and a total asset quality impact of INR600b (including restructuring) in FY21E, corresponding to 2.6% of loans. Collection efficiency (CE) recovered sharply to 97%, in line with other large private lenders.