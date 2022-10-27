SBI shares trade near record high. ICICI Direct sees more upside in 3 months2 min read . Updated: 27 Oct 2022, 02:03 PM IST
- The brokerage expects SBI share price to accelerate upward momentum and gradually head towards ₹634 in coming months
Shares of India's biggest bank State Bank of India (SBI) have been hovering around its record high level of ₹586 apiece on the BSE that it had hit earlier this week. Domestic brokerage and research firm ICICI Direct sees the stock's upward momentum to continue based on the technical factors.