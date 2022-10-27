Shares of India's biggest bank State Bank of India (SBI) have been hovering around its record high level of ₹586 apiece on the BSE that it had hit earlier this week. Domestic brokerage and research firm ICICI Direct sees the stock's upward momentum to continue based on the technical factors.

"Nifty PSU bank index logged a resolute breakout from four year’s downward sloping trend line, indicating a structural turnaround. Within the PSU banking space, we remain constructive on State Bank of India (SBI) shares as it witnessed a faster pace of retracement after retesting 12 month’s range breakout area of ₹546 thereby confirming a structural turnaround. This augurs well for the next leg of the up move," the note stated.

Structurally, the stock retraced past four week’s decline in just two weeks, indicating faster pace of retracement. In the process, price formed a higher base in the vicinity of 50 day’s EMA that offered a fresh entry opportunity on multiple occasions, the brokerage highlighted.

“We expect SBI share price to accelerate upward momentum and gradually head towards ₹634 in coming months as it is implied target of past six week’s consolidation ( ₹578-516) coinciding with 161.8% external retracement of February-March decline ( ₹546-425). Among oscillators, weekly MACD bounced from its nine period’s average, indicating acceleration of upward momentum," ICICI Direct added with target price of ₹634 on SBI shares and stop loss of ₹546 with time horizon of three months.

The brokerage house believes overall strength in lending franchise and liability growth of 12-14% guidance along with a well provisioned book remain positive and improving return ratios offer long term visibility for the stock.

“The bank’s focus on a calibrated approach on growth, balance sheet strengthening coupled with strong liability profile along with healthy capitalisation make it well placed to accrue earnings growth ahead. Recent quarter’s performance was decent on the business growth front with advances growing 14.9% YoY driven by retail & corporate segment. We remain positive on future growth prospects with unlocking of subsidiaries value to aid valuations," the brokerage note added.

The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.