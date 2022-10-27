SBI shares trade near record high. ICICI Direct sees more upside in 3 months

“We expect SBI share price to accelerate upward momentum and gradually head towards ₹634 in coming months as it is implied target of past six week’s consolidation ( ₹578-516) coinciding with 161.8% external retracement of February-March decline ( ₹546-425). Among oscillators, weekly MACD bounced from its nine period’s average, indicating acceleration of upward momentum," ICICI Direct added with target price of ₹634 on SBI shares and stop loss of ₹546 with time horizon of three months.