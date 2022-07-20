SBI shares trade near 52-week high. Motilal Oswal has 'Buy' tag

SBI shares trade near 52-week high. Motilal Oswal has 'Buy' tag2 min read . 12:08 PM IST
- The brokerage has Buy tag on SBI shares with a target price of ₹600 apiece
State Bank of India (SBI) continues to strengthen its Balance Sheet and improve return ratios. The focus remains on building a superior loan book, while maintaining strong underwriting as evident in lower stressed assets and higher PCR.
“This has aided in a sustained turnaround in operating performance and will drive return ratios to long-term average and possibly higher. SBI has delivered a strong performance, amid a challenging macro-environment, led by steady business and revenue growth and controlled provisions," said domestic brokerage and research firm Motilal Oswal.
The brokerage has Buy tag on SBI shares with a target price of ₹600 apiece. The bank stock, which is currently trading near its 52-week high level, is up more than 8% in 2022 (YTD) so far as compared to a 6% fall in benchmark BSE Sensex.
The lender's management expects the momentum to remain healthy as utilization levels improve, while Retail growth is likely to remain steady. A higher mix of floating loans and CASA mix will support margin in a rising interest rate environment, as per the brokerage.
“Asset quality performance has been strong, and the outlook remains healthy, with a low restructured book and SMA pool. We estimate credit cost to be controlled at 1% in FY24, enabling 28% earnings CAGR over FY22-24. We expect SBI to deliver a RoA/RoE of 0.9%/16.7% in FY24. SBI remains our top Buy in the sector," Motilal Oswal added.
Over the last few years, the public sector bank is gradually gaining market share in loans. While PSU Banks, in aggregate, lost 1,130 bp in market share in loans over the last four years, SBI is an outlier with a 90 bp gain to 23%, the brokerage said.
"Within Retail loans, Xpress Credit is the fastest growing segment and offers a long runway of growth. While we estimate loan growth to sustain at 13% CAGR over FY22-24, we are reasonably confident of SBI growing ahead of the market, further improving its loan market share," the note said.
