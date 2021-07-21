SBI shares: Why some experts are bullish even after 100% return in a year

Highlighting the fundamentals supportive for the SBI share price rally; Avinash Gorakshkar, Head of Research at Profitmart Securities said, "SBI is one of those stocks that one should have in one's portfolio as it would be one of the fast moving stocks once the market stablises. At current market price, SBI shares are available at attractive price to book value, which is double of its current market rate. This valuation is very low in comparison to other banking stocks. If we look at the CASA ratio of SBI, it is also at around 50 per cent that means the largest Indian commercial bank is out of the asset quality pressure it was facing 2-3 years ago. This has happened after the provisioning done by the bank in previous quarters and the March 2021 quarter result of the bank was quite positive from the market perspective."