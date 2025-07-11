SBI slashes stake in THIS multibagger small-cap stock under ₹30. Details here

Small-cap stock under ₹30: India's largest lender — State Bank of India (SBI) — slashed its stake in Tamilnadu Telecommunications, a multibagger stock, according to the latest release shared by the bank on July 11.

SBI, in an exchange filing, post market hours today, said that it has reduced stake in the telecom equipment company to 7.28% or 33,23,774 shares. At the end of the March 2025 quarter, SBI's stake in Tamilnadu Telecommunications stood at 7.32%, representing 33,43,774 shares.

Meanwhile, in a span of less than two years (from December 12, 2023, to July 11, 2025), SBI's stake in the multibagger small-cap stock has declined significantly from 9.30% to 7.28% currently. SBI sold these shares via the open market, according to the filing by the lender.

Union Bank of India, another PSU lender, also holds a stake in the company. As of the March 2025 quarter, Union Bank of India's stake in Tamilnadu Telecommunications was 4.53%.

Tamilnadu Telecommunications Share Price Trend Tamilnadu Telecommunications is a micro-cap stock, having a market capitalisation of a little below ₹120 crore.

Tamilnadu Telecommunications share price closed 5% higher at ₹26.11 today on the BSE, its upper price band and 52-week high. The erstwhile penny stock has been hitting new highs since the end of June, rallying 132% from June 30 to today.

Meanwhile, the small-cap stock under ₹30 has posted an impressive performance over both the short and long term. In the last one month, the small-cap stock has zoomed 166% and is up 154% in six months.

On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, Tamilnadu Telecommunications share price is up 102%. It has jumped 154% in a year and a whopping 1305% in five years.

The company manufactures Optical Fiber Cables (OFC) for the telecommunications industry. The company is a joint venture involving Telecommunications Consultants India Ltd (TCIL), Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation Ltd (TIDCO), and Fujikura Ltd of Japan.