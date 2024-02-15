SBI stock climbs 33% in less than 3 months, Motilal Oswal sees further 15% upside; here's why
Shares of State Bank of India (SBI) have surged nearly 17% this month, marking its largest monthly gain since January 2022. The stock has risen approximately 33% since December, demonstrating robust growth in less than three months.
Shares of State Bank of India (SBI), the nation's largest public sector bank, gained sharply in February, even as the bank reported a weak set of numbers in Q3, affected by higher wage provisions and soft other income.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started