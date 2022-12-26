SBI, Titan to Cipla — 6 day trading stocks to buy today

Nifty call put option data

"Nifty monthly option chain data exhibits PE writers position of over 60 Lakh OI shares followed by 17500PE and 17800 PE with over 40 Lakh OI shares each. CE writers exposures above are on multiple levels from 18000- 19000, with the highest being at 18000CE with nearly 1Cr OI shares followed by 18200CE and 19000CE with over 90 lakh oi shares. PE unwinding above 18000 strikes, not many aggressive put writing below 17800 and multiple resistances above indicate weakness in index. PCR OI at 18000 is 0.47 which is an immediate resistance and at 17800 is 2.24 which should act as an immediate support," said Shilpa Rout, Derivatives Lead Analyst at Prabhudas Lilladher.