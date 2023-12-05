SBI to acquire 20% stake in SBI Pension Fund; details here

The State Bank of India (SBI) on Tuesday announced that it is planning to acquire a 20% stake in SBI Pension Funds, which is held by SBI Capital Markets. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

SBI currently holds a 60 percent stake in SBI Pension Funds. Through this latest transaction, the company is set to increase its stake to 80 percent, acquiring the additional shares for a sum of ₹229.52 crore. The remaining 20 percent stake in SBI Pension Funds is held by SBI Funds Management.

As of October 30, 2023, SBI Pension Funds boasts an Asset Under Management (AUM) of ₹3.83 lakh crore and a Profit After Tax (PAT) of ₹35.03 crore.

In its regulatory statement, SBI noted that both the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) have given their approval for the planned acquisition. Furthermore, they emphasised that the transaction is being executed at an "arm's length basis," based on the valuation report from M/s Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu India.

SBI aims to finalise the acquisition by December 15, having already secured approvals from the RBI and the PFRDA for the proposed transaction.

SBI aims to finalise the acquisition by December 15, having already secured approvals from the RBI and the PFRDA for the proposed transaction.

Established in 2007, SBI Pension Funds holds the designation of being the appointed pension fund manager entrusted with the responsibility of overseeing the pension corpus within the National Pension System.

On December 5, SBI stock closed at ₹608.25, up 2.28% from the previous day’s close at ₹594.70 per share. In the past six months, SBI stock has nearly gained over 3.91%.

The State Bank of India (SBI), the country's largest lender, disclosed a robust 9.13% increase in its consolidated net profit for the September quarter, reaching ₹16,099.58 crore. This compares to a consolidated net profit of ₹14,752 crore in the corresponding period last year and ₹18,356 crore in the preceding June quarter.

