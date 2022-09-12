SBI to benefit from systemic credit uptick; shares outperform in CY22

"Deposits growth for SBI has lagged loan growth which is in line with industry trend and now as we enter a seasonally strong 2H along with a steady demand environment, we could see the race for deposits getting hotter; we believe SBI’s liability strengths should continue to hold it in good stead partly also aided by low-CD ratio (70% as of 1Q23)," added the report. Analysts are forecasting a loan growth of 16% over FY22-24 for SBI.