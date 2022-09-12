SBI to benefit from systemic credit uptick; shares outperform in CY22

With increasing signs of momentum continuing in corporate demand and a potential capital expenditure upturn in FY24, SBI is one of the best-placed participants in the sector.
Public sector lender State Bank of India (SBI) is likely to be the key beneficiary of the systemic uptick in credit demand, which is led by corporate credit growth.
Analysts at JM Financial Institutional Securities Ltd note that with increasing signs of momentum continuing in corporate demand and a potential capital expenditure upturn in FY24, SBI is one of the best-placed participants in the sector.
Even though the share of retail loans in its portfolio has gone up in the last few quarters, to 36% in Q1FY23 from 31% in FY20, a gradual increase in the corporate credit share incrementally is likely, it said in a report on 11 September.
In simple terms, SBI’s loan growth is expected to outpace industry growth.
"Deposits growth for SBI has lagged loan growth which is in line with industry trend and now as we enter a seasonally strong 2H along with a steady demand environment, we could see the race for deposits getting hotter; we believe SBI’s liability strengths should continue to hold it in good stead partly also aided by low-CD ratio (70% as of 1Q23)," added the report. Analysts are forecasting a loan growth of 16% over FY22-24 for SBI.
The report further added that SBI’s core fundamentals continue to be on a strong footing and improvement in systemic growth should drive incremental re-rating for the stock.
According to the broking firm, in Q1FY23, the bank witnessed a blip in margins, which should normalize going ahead with the bank’s liability franchise being amongst the best in the sector.
While the bank may need to raise equity capital over the next 12-24 months (CET1), stake sale in subsidiaries (SBI Funds, SBI General Insurance) remains another option to augment capital and may delay the eventual dilution. "Even at current valuations, the capital raise will be book value of equity per share (BVPS) accretive and thus we are not overtly concerned," added the JM Financial report.