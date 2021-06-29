Stocks to buy today: After stellar opening of July series on Friday and Nifty hitting all-time high on Monday, market investors are looking for the stocks that will outperform the markets in upcoming trade sessions. To help such investors, stock market experts have suggested looking at those stocks that are still at discounted price. They advised investors to buy State Bank of India (SBI) and Canara Bank shares as these banking stocks have still not fully participated in the market rally.

Speaking on the reason for advising investors to buy SBI and Canara Bank shares Ravi Singhal, Vice Chairman at GCL Securities said, "When the market is at record high, it doesn't mean all stocks are at record high. There are still good number of stocks that have not fully participated in the recent market rally. SBI and Canara Bank shares are such banking stocks that are still available at attractive valuations."

SBI share price outlook

Speaking on the SBI share price target in short-term time-horizon Mudit Goel, Senior Research Analyst at SMC Global Securities said, "One can buy SBI shares at current market price for short-term target of ₹470 maintaining top loss at ₹390."

However, advising long-term investors to buy SBI stocks Ravi Singhal of GCL Securities said, "One can hold the banking counter for ₹500 and ₹550 targets in next 6 to 9 months."

Canara Bank share price prediction

Advising share market investors to buy Canara Bank stocks Mudit Goel of SMC Global Securities said, "For short-term, one can buy Canara Bank scrip at current market price for the target of ₹185 to ₹190 maintaining stop loss at ₹145."

For long-term investors Ravi Singhal of GCL Securities said that one can hold Canara Bank shares for 6 to 9 month target of ₹220."

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.